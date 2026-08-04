Posted: Aug 04, 2026 10:44 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2026 10:44 AM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man is facing felony child abuse charges after allegedly hurting, making threats and calling an underage victim names.

It is alleged Macaiah McGuire learned that the victim had accidentally threw a small plastic brush at her younger sister. When McGuire heard this, he rushed to the victim's bedroom, grabbed her by the hair and picked her up with his left hand. It is further alleged McGuire held a belt against the victim's neck and stated, "do you want to die today?"

In a forensic interview, the victim disclosed McGuire called her names and stated he threatened to throw her younger sister against the wall. After going to the residence, officers observed multiple holes in the wall. The other occupant of the home alleges it was from McGuire punching the wall and throwing things.