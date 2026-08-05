Posted: Aug 05, 2026 8:36 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2026 8:38 AM

Tom Davis

Phillips 66 reported strong second-quarter results, with the company earning $3.8 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.8 billion, or $9.41 per share.

The company reduced total debt by $6.6 billion to $20.6 billion and distributed $887 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases. Net debt-to-capital stood at 33%.

Phillips 66 also reported record natural gas liquids fractionation and LPG export volumes, along with strong refining performance. Refining utilization reached 96%, with an 86% clean product yield.