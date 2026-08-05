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Barnsdall
Posted: Aug 05, 2026 9:10 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2026 9:10 AM
Precautionary Boil Order Lifted in Barnsdall
Ty Loftis
The precautionary boil order that was put in place for Barnsdall residents has been lifted. The town first went under the precautionary boil order in early July when upgrades were made to the water plant leaving sludge in the lines.
On Wednesday morning, the City of Barnsdall received word from the Department of Environmental Quality that all tests have came back within range needed to lift the order.
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