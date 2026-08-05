Posted: Aug 05, 2026 12:01 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2026 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

In the wake of Osage Nation Principal Chief Joe Tillman declaring a state of emergency due to projected revenue shortfalls on Tuesday night, it was announced on Wednesday morning that the Osage Nation private school will be closing.

A press release on the Osage Nation website states the Osage Nation Visitors Center will close at the end of the week and the Harvest Land Farm will close at the end of the year. Osage Nation Principal Chief Joe Tillman said these decisions weren't made easy:

"These decisions were made with great care and deliberation, to minimize impact to our citizens and employees while maintaining our responsibilty as stewards of the Osage Nation's resources. Throughout this process, protecting direct services for our Osage people remained our highest priority."