Posted: Aug 05, 2026 1:31 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2026 1:32 PM

Tom Davis

OKM Music will bring its Family Funtastic Oktoberfest to downtown Bartlesville Saturday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 9 p.m., offering an evening of music, food, entertainment and activities for all ages.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM said, "The festival will feature live music, dancing and a festive German atmosphere, along with German favorites, family-friendly food, local craft beer and root beer floats. Family activities will include two performances of the Cirque du Wiener Dog puppet show, two story times, a train ride, fall crafts and games including glow-in-the-dark putt-putt, root beer pong, ax throwing and cornhole."

Mary Lynn said that the event is designed to bring multiple generations together, giving children, parents and grandparents opportunities to enjoy the festival together and create fall memories. Adult admission is $10, while children 18 and younger will be admitted free. Ticket packages for families and groups also will be available.

Tickets are expected to go on sale the first week of September at OKM Music's website. Proceeds from the event will support OKM Music's music education, concerts and arts programming for children and families.

More information and tickets will be available at okmmusic.org beginning in September. Questions can be directed to the OKM Music office at 918-336-9900.

You are also encouraged to shop locally at The Sugar Plum Shoppe, at 415 S. Dewey Ave., Suite 100, for fall and Halloween décor while supporting OKM Music.