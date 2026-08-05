Posted: Aug 05, 2026 2:32 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2026 2:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday appointed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Lindel Fields to also serve as Oklahoma's secretary of education, giving him the state's two top education leadership posts.

Fields will remain state superintendent while assuming the additional role.

"Lindel has already shown strong, steady leadership, and I am confident he will continue serving Oklahoma students and families with focus and integrity in this expanded role," Stitt said in a statement.

Fields said he was honored by the appointment and committed to continuing his work on behalf of Oklahoma students and educators.

"I look forward to serving in both roles with the same steady focus, collaboration, and commitment to students that have guided our work this past year," Fields said.

Stitt said Oklahoma continues to invest in public education, noting teachers will receive their third pay raise under his administration this year. He also said Fields will help oversee implementation of the state's childhood reading law, which is set to take effect for the 2027-28 school year.

Stitt also thanked outgoing Education Secretary Dan Hamlin, praising his work to expand school choice and help families find schools that best meet their children's needs.