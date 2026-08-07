Posted: Aug 07, 2026 10:10 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2026 2:42 PM

Tom Davis

"Get your kicks at the Washington County Free Fair 2026" is the theme for this year's Washington County Free Fair running September 9th through the 12th at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Washington County Free Fair chairman Kevin White shared some new events for this year's fair including the Corndog Eating Contest on Friday, September 11 at 5:00PM at The Pavilion sponsored by Copan truck Stop and Foam Party on Saturday.