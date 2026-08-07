Posted: Aug 07, 2026 2:12 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2026 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

An affidavit alleges that a Dewey man neglected a vulnerable adult and exploited a disabled adult. Additionally, it is alleged Jeffery Smith manufactured child abuse materials. These are all felonies. He is also being charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

It is alleged Smith was the caretaker of an individual and he waited four days after he passed away to contact law enforcement. When officers arrived to the residence, they observed animal feces, containers believed to contain human urine, accumulated trash and general filth.

In a recorded interview, Smith told investigators the victim hadn't received a bath for approximately one month prior to his passing. Smith also admitted he observed the victim's lower extremities becoming discolored and the victim's body creating a permanent impression in the mattress due to being in bed for so long. In the interview, Smith said despite recognizing the victim's deteriorating conditions, he remained in the bed for two months or longer.

An affidavit states Smith said the reason for the delay in contacting law enforcement was for fear officers would find criminal activity on his computer. Upon searching that computer, it is alleged officers found images and videos of minor children. Smith also admitted to using artificial intelligence software capable of generating sexually explicit material involving children.