Posted: Aug 07, 2026 2:39 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2026 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning for what looks to be a standard meeting.

During Monday's meeting, there will be consideration to sign a resolution to advertise for north stall barns at the fairgrounds. There will also be consideration to purchase a Kawasaki lawn mower for the fairgrounds. That will cost just over $15,000.

There will also be an acknowledgment to move forward with the electronic application for the Pawhuska P3 program for the Pawhuska Hospital.