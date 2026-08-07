Posted: Aug 07, 2026 4:47 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2026 8:49 AM

Ty Loftis

The 2025 Osage Nation audit was presented to Principal Chief Joe Tillman on Thursday. Results showed a clean audit and produced more than $7.2 million in retained revenue. This represents the amount of money that wasn't spent by the end of the 2025 fiscal year and is now available for future appropriations. Tillman had the following to say on the completion of the audit:

"While the audit identifies additional retained revenue, the Nation still faces a significant budgetary shortfall unless and until I receive a revised budgetary outlay from the Osage Nation Congress."