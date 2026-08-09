Posted: Aug 09, 2026 2:23 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2026 2:26 PM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville resident reported discovering a vandalized Flock automated license plate reader camera near the intersection of Rice Creek Road and Silver Lake Road.

Kevin Potter, President of Bartlesville Radio, said the damage appears to have occurred sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The camera is part of the city’s Flock ALPR system, which has been the subject of recent public discussion.

Bartlesville Radio has contacted the Bartlesville Police Department for information about the damage and whether an investigation is underway. A response was not immediately available.







