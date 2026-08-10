Posted: Aug 10, 2026 5:52 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 5:53 AM

Tom Davis

Michael Colaw is running for for Bartlesville City Council Ward 1, saying he wants to help keep the community moving in a positive direction.

Colaw said he decided to run because he believes Bartlesville is one of the best places in Oklahoma to live, work and raise a family. He also praised the city’s employees for their commitment to serving residents.

“I absolutely love this community,” Colaw said. “It would be an honor to represent the residents of Ward 1 and to work alongside the exceptional staff that we have at the city.”

If elected, Colaw said his priority during the two-year term would be listening to Ward 1 residents, understanding their concerns and helping address questions about city government. He said he would bring an “open ear” and an “open mind” to the position.

Colaw said he also hopes to serve as a bridge between residents and city staff, helping people better understand how city government is structured and why certain decisions are made.

“The easy part is to ask the question,” Colaw said. “The hard part is, what can you do with that?”

Colaw said his campaign is in its early stages, and he does not yet have a Facebook page established. He expects a campaign page to launch within the next few weeks and said it will include contact information for residents who want to ask questions, share concerns or volunteer with the campaign.

Colaw said he looks forward to meeting Ward 1 residents and hearing what they would like to see from their city government.