Posted: Aug 10, 2026 7:59 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 7:59 AM

Chase Almy

A newly introduced bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate, the Lebanon Sanctions, Stabilization, and Support Act, aims to curb Iranian influence and dismantle Hezbollah's power in Lebanon.The legislation seeks to empower the Lebanese state to reclaim its sovereignty, establish a monopoly on the use of force, and foster peaceful relations with neighboring Israel. Seizing on recent diplomatic openings, the bill is designed to address a multi-faceted crisis exacerbated by Hezbollah's operations, illicit financing, and the displacement of over 1.2 million people in southern Lebanon. Sustained American support is emphasized as a critical requirement for Lebanon to break free from proxy control and secure a stable, democratic future.

To achieve these goals, the proposed legislation employs a two-pronged approach of punitive measures and targeted assistance. It mandates stringent sanctions on foreign individuals or entities that facilitate Hezbollah's finances or obstruct the Lebanese government's disarmament efforts. Concurrently, the bill authorizes $200 million annually in security assistance for the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces, which could increase to $300 million if substantial progress is demonstrated against the militant group. Furthermore, the act establishes an incentive fund to rebuild infrastructure and state-run civil services, providing communities with a viable alternative to Hezbollah's network, all while requiring strict congressional oversight to track the nation's ongoing progress.