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City of Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 10, 2026 9:14 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 9:39 AM
City of Bartlesville Special Meeting Regarding New City Manager Position Set for Wednesday at 5:30pm
Tom Davis
Due to the sudden resignation of former Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey, Mayor James Curd announced in a social media post that the City of Bartlesville is holding a special City Council meeting, provided there is a quorum, to address the situation.
In his post, Mayor Curd said the council will consider a resolution to appoint an interim city manager and discuss a plan to search for a new city manager.
Curd said in his post, "The most important hire the City Council decides upon, and we will work dilligently and deliberately to find the best candidate for this instrumental position."
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