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Nowata County News
Posted: Aug 10, 2026 10:20 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 10:20 AM
Nowata Co. to Not Intervene in AEP Project
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners decided to not intervene with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission regarding a transmission line project from American Electric Power (AEP).
During a regular meeting Monday morning, the board was advised by Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane to refrain from intervening in the matter.
Chairman Paul Crupper and District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle sided with Kane and said they would not sign a motion to intervene.
Crupper represents District One, another district that will be heavily affected by the project's current proposed route. He expressed interest in intervening as a concerned citizen, not as a representative of the board.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.
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