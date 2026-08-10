Posted: Aug 10, 2026 2:02 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 2:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved a new agreement Monday with DataScout for several services that will be used across all three districts and the county assessor's office.

District 2 Commissioner Corey Shivel says the tools included with DataScout will be extremely helpful

DataScout will also assist the county assessor's office with more detailed aerial mapping and outlining of platted property based on legal description.