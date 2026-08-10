Posted: Aug 10, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 3:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to stab someone with a knife.

37-year-old Zachary Webster was charged on Monday with endeavoring to perform an act of violence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon at a residence. Webster allegedly became verbally aggressive to the victim and retrieved a large kitchen knife. Webster allegedly threatened to kill the victim and held the knife in an aggressive manner.

Once authorities arrived, Webster allegedly locked himself in a bedroom and refused to communicate with authorities.

Webster was charged in June with misdemeanor domestic abuse.