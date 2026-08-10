Posted: Aug 10, 2026 4:01 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 4:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Committee held a meeting on Monday afternoon. The lone agenda item was discussion and public comment regarding the closure of the Osage Nation immersion school last week. This was an announcement Principal Chief Joe Tillman made last week.

During the meeting, several community members and parents made public comment. One parent who spoke was Amy Shackelford, who had kids enrolled at the school at the time of its closure. Shackelford says she is looking for answers and it starts at the top.

Committee member Maria Whitehorn made it clear that this was a decision that came solely from the executive branch.