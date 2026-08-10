Posted: Aug 10, 2026 7:31 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 7:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Board of Education held their final regular meeting before the start of the upcoming school year Monday evening at Nowata High School.

The board heard an update from Jon Humphrey and other representatives of Stout Construction regarding updates on the approved school bond proposals that are still under construction.

The principals of the elementary, middle and high schools each gave a report as school is about to start. Superintendent Dr. Mindy Englett said they are watching enrollment.

In general business, the board approved a joint program agreement with Tri County Tech for the upcoming school year, a contract for secondary career and education programs, a $10,000 grant from the Oklahoma Local Food for Schools Program, and breakfast and lunch prices for the upcoming school year that are mandated by the state.

In other business, the board approved a waiver for a non-cooperative agreement requirement for alternative education with the Accreditation Standards Division within the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the consolidation of elementary, middle and high school library accounts into one account, a $500 donation from Regent Bank to the high school golf team and a fundraiser that was presented to the board.