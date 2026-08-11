Posted: Aug 11, 2026 9:34 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 9:35 AM

Nathan Thompson

The 20th annual Samaritan Sports Spectacular is set for Aug. 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn, bringing community members together for an evening of sports, food and fundraising.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will feature Bartlesville Bruins head football coach Matt Hennessy as the keynote speaker. Hennessy has 30 years of high school coaching experience.

Guests are encouraged to dress casually in their favorite sports team apparel or colors. The evening will include dinner from Dink’s Barbecue, a cash bar, live and silent auctions, a dessert dash and a pep-rally-style appearance by local football players, pom and cheer members.

Event Chair Kristin Curd says she's looking forward to both a silent auction and a fun live auction

"We have some great items this year," she said. "Lots of autographed memorabilia. We have, of course, John Lindblom always does a painting for us. We always look forward to seeing what he has. And then lots of experiences, dinners — grab some friends make some bread, take a cooking class, things like that."

Individual tickets are $75, though Curd and Samaritan Executive Director Ben Ames say the event is nearly sold out. Those still interested in attending can contact Samaritan to be placed on a waiting list. Donations and sponsorships also are available for those unable to attend.

The fundraiser benefits Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center, a nonprofit, faith-derived counseling center serving individuals, children, couples and families in Bartlesville and surrounding communities.

Founded in 1974 by local ministers as Pastoral Care and incorporated as Samaritan in 1975, the organization provides affordable counseling services to people who might otherwise have difficulty accessing care.

For information or ticket availability, visit samaritanbartlesville.org or call 918-336-1463.

Listen to "Samaritan Sports Spectacular 8-11-26" on Spreaker.