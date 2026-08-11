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Posted: Aug 11, 2026 10:21 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 10:23 AM
Empty Bowls Fundraiser Set for Aug. 25
Nathan Thompson
The Agape Mission will host its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at The Center in downtown Bartlesville.
The $25 admission includes a tasting lunch featuring nearly 40 local vendors, a one-of-a-kind hand-painted bowl and access to a silent auction. Proceeds support the Agape Mission’s efforts to feed people facing hunger in the Bartlesville area.
Executive Director Sherri Smith says Agape serves thousands of meals to those in need.
Brenda Williamson, chair of the Empty Bowls event, says this year’s silent auction will include specialty bowls, coffee items and other donated goods.
Williamson says there's a special deal for car washes.
Tickets can be purchased at Agape Mission, 555 S. Cass St., or online at agapebartlesville.com by using the donation button and specifying the number of tickets in the memo field.
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