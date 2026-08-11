Posted: Aug 11, 2026 2:35 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public School Foundation is holding a four person golf scramble on Saturday, August 29 at the Ponca City Country Club. Funds raised through the golf tournament will provide resources to help Pawhuska students better their education.

The entry fee is $400 per team and you can buy mulligans for $10. Cash prizes are awarded to first and second place finishers. Items will be raffled off and there will be prizes for longest putt made, longest drive and closest to the pin.