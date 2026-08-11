Posted: Aug 11, 2026 2:43 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 2:43 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Washington County SPCA and the Nowata Animal Shelter have been recognized as "No-Kill" shelters by the Best Friends Animal Society.

The WCSPCA and Nowata Animal Shelter join a handful of shelters statewide that have achieved no-kill status this year. Shelters in Durant, El Reno, Kingston and Wilburton have also reached the threshold. There are approximately 50 shelters statewide that have the special designation.

Last year, 49 out of 104 shelters achieved or maintained their "no-kill" status.

The WCSPCA is the second shelter in Bartlesville to reach the threshold, joining the Animal Rescue Foundation of Bartlesville.

The Nowata Animal Shelter is the only shelter in Nowata to reach the threshold.