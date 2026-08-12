Posted: Aug 12, 2026 10:48 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 10:48 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville firefighters dealt with several fires over the past two days.

According to Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200, crews responded to a residential structure fire on Canyon View Drive at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters say the master suite of the home had heavy smoke and fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Additional fires occurred across the community, including a shed fire of Lakeview Drive, two vehicles and a trailer were ablaze on Texas Circle and another structure fire was reported on Armstrong Avenue.

The firefighter union says the Armstrong incident was dispatched around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday with pallets burning next to a residence. When crews arrived, visible flames at the rear of the home extended into the attic. The fire was quickly contained.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Photo courtesy Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200