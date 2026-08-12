Posted: Aug 12, 2026 10:54 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 10:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department is urging motorists and families to prioritize safety as students return to school Thursday, warning residents to expect heavier traffic and increased congestion around campuses during morning drop-off and afternoon dismissal.

Police said officers will have an increased presence in and around school zones during the opening days of the school year. Officers will monitor traffic, assist with congestion when needed and watch for unsafe driving behaviors, according to Capt. Travis Martinez.

Drivers are reminded to obey posted school-zone speed limits, remain alert for children walking or bicycling to school, follow directions from crossing guards and school traffic personnel, and avoid distracted driving. Police also emphasized that motorists must stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights and an extended stop arm.

The department encouraged drivers to allow extra travel time and remain patient during the first few days of school, when families are adjusting to new routines.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to review pedestrian safety with their children, including using designated crosswalks and sidewalks, following instructions from crossing guards and school staff, and staying aware of traffic.

Officials asked parents participating in school drop-off and pickup to follow each campus' designated traffic plan, saying unauthorized stopping or parking can increase congestion and reduce visibility for students and other drivers.

"The first few days of school often bring increased traffic as families adjust to new schedules and routines," Martinez said in the release. "A little extra patience and attention can make a significant difference."

The department wished students, teachers, school staff and families a safe and successful school year and urged the community to help ensure a safe first day of school.