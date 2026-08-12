Posted: Aug 12, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 2:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata County voters are preparing to take to the polls on Aug. 25 to vote in runoff elections.

Voters within the Nowata city limits will vote on a proposed charter change that would amend the appointment of a city treasurer. The proposed change would appoint a treasurer for an indefinite term that has experience in accounting and would not serve on the board of city commissioners.

Currently, Janet Washam represents the office of City Treasurer and serves on the board of Nowata City Commissioners.

Voters within the South Coffeyville Public Schools District will vote on a third proposed bond, worth $5,925,000. The proposed bond would accelerate the repairing and remodeling of school buildings, acquire school furniture and improve school sites. The last two bond proposals have each failed by one vote.

Regardless of political affiliation, Nowata County voters will vote on State Question 844, which if passed, would require legislature to create a system to determine reimbursement amounts each local government or district will receive for revenues lost due to the state's property tax exemption for manufacturing plants.

Voters will also vote in State Question 846, which if passed would require voters to provide proof of identity in order to vote in an election.