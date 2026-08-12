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Pawhuska
Posted: Aug 12, 2026 2:38 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 2:38 PM
Pawhuska Finances Discussed During Tuesday Meeting
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska City Manager Carol Jones gave her monthly financial update for the city during Tuesday evening's city council meeting. Just over a month into the new fiscal year, Jones says things seem to be starting off OK.
Jones says there is a positive balance in each of Pawhuska's major funds, those funds being electric, solid waste, water and the general fund. Jones went on to talk about sales tax and use tax.
Jones added she has began working on the trial balance for the 2025 fiscal year audit, but has yet to receive a request from the auditor dealing with the 2026 audit.
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