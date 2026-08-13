Posted: Aug 13, 2026 1:45 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 1:45 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville voters will decide Aug. 25 whether to approve two school bond proposals totaling $40.975 million. Proposition No. 1 would provide $38.725 million for building and equipment projects, while Proposition No. 2 would provide $2.25 million for buses and other transportation vehicles. School officials say the proposals would not increase the tax rate because older bonds are being retired, with sinking fund millage remaining at about 30 mills.

Major projects under Proposition No. 1 include a redesigned front entrance at Madison Middle School, new and expanded strength and conditioning facilities at Central Middle School and Bartlesville High School, and improvements to support the growing wrestling program, including a second practice space and dedicated girls wrestling locker room. The proposal also includes an extracurricular annex at Bartlesville High School, along with funding through the 2028-29 school year for curriculum, textbooks, technology replacements and facility needs such as HVAC systems and roofs.

Appearing on Wednesday's KWON Radio COMMUNITY CONNECTION program was BHS parent Joe Beffer, Bartlesville Director of Bands Chris Koehn, head drum major Isley Sewell and Bruin Brigade member Abigail Beffer where the extracurricular annex was a major focus .

Koehn said the district's band program has grown significantly, with about 250 sixth-grade students expected to participate this year and the high school band nearly doubling in size over the past five years. The proposed annex would provide a large rehearsal space where the entire Bruin Brigade could practice together, addressing current space limitations that require the band to split rehearsals between groups.

Koehn said the facility also would support other extracurricular activities, including STEM competitions and student leadership events. The band program recently received the OSSAA Sweepstakes Award and has competed successfully at regional events. Koehn was also recently named the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association Band Director of the Year.

The bond election will be held Aug. 25. Additional information about the proposals is available through the Bartlesville Public Schools bond information website at https://www.bps-ok.org/page/bruinbond