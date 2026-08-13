Posted: Aug 13, 2026 10:12 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 10:12 AM

Chase Almy

Local tabletop gamers and anime enthusiasts have a new reason to head to the Washington Park Mall, as GeekyGami's is set to host a Gundam Trading Card Game Organized Play Construction Event. The four-hour public event welcomes players of all skill levels. Whether you are a seasoned card-slinger or a curious newcomer looking to build your first mobile suit deck, the afternoon promises a welcoming atmosphere for fans of the iconic mecha franchise to clash on the tabletop.

For an affordable $7 entry fee, every participant is guaranteed to walk away with at least one booster pack to enhance their collection, while the ultimate victor will claim an additional pack as their prize. Furthermore, attendees may receive exclusive promotional materials distributed in accordance with Bandai's official policies, provided the store has received the shipment in time for the tournament. It’s a perfect opportunity for the Bartlesville community to connect, strategize, and celebrate the thrilling world of Gundam gaming together.