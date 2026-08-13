Posted: Aug 13, 2026 3:36 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 3:36 PM

Brian McSweeney

Dewey Public Schools is back in session as the 2026-27 school year is underway.

Vincent discussed bus lines and car lines now that the school year has started up once again. Vincent reminds drivers to be patient and careful when driving through school zones.

After completing the first two days of school of the new school year, Vincent says everyone is ready to be back.