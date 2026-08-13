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Posted: Aug 13, 2026 3:36 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 3:36 PM
Dewey Public Schools Celebrates Start of School Year
Brian McSweeney
Dewey Public Schools is back in session as the 2026-27 school year is underway.
Dewey held their first day of school on Wednesday. Superintendent Vince Vincent says the first day went off without a hitch.
Vincent discussed bus lines and car lines now that the school year has started up once again. Vincent reminds drivers to be patient and careful when driving through school zones.
After completing the first two days of school of the new school year, Vincent says everyone is ready to be back.
For questions, Vincent encourages people to call Dewey Public Schools at 918-534-2241.
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