Posted: Aug 14, 2026 8:58 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 9:05 AM

Tom Davis

Every 3rd Saturday at 12pm, Get Real Ministries shares the Word of God outside the walls of The Church with the Community. However, due to the extreme heat, the Jesus Burger event for Saturday, August 14 a noon will be held indoors at 411 West 14th Street in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited everyone to worship and share in baptisms, healings, deliverance, and fellowship, while enjoying FREE food. Get Real Ministries also offers clothing and community outreach resources at Jesus Burger all while spreading the love of Jesus.