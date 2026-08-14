Posted: Aug 14, 2026 9:25 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 9:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a minimal agenda set for their Monday morning meeting.

Four action items are identified, including declaring a truck as surplus, a designation form to identify who can increase purchase card limits, allocating alcoholic beverage taxes and a report from the Washington County District Attorney’s office.

The commissioners will also acknowledge receipt of two letters and a report.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.