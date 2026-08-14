News
Washington County
Posted: Aug 14, 2026 9:25 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 9:25 AM
Short Meeting Expected Monday for Washington Co. Commissioners
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners have a minimal agenda set for their Monday morning meeting.
Four action items are identified, including declaring a truck as surplus, a designation form to identify who can increase purchase card limits, allocating alcoholic beverage taxes and a report from the Washington County District Attorney’s office.
The commissioners will also acknowledge receipt of two letters and a report.
Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.
« Back to News