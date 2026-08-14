Posted: Aug 14, 2026 9:56 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 9:56 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners will hold a regular meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners will possibly vote on instituting a county-wide burn ban, due to the extreme heat and dry conditions. The Nowata Fire Department has already declared a burn ban for the City of Nowata.

In other business, the board will review an estimate of needs for the general fund budget in the 2026-2027 fiscal year, discuss a franchise agreement with Cox Com LLC, open rock bids and accept a donation.

The commissioners will also revisit the county certification map and county action report and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.