Posted: Aug 14, 2026 2:26 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 2:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

Voters in the City of Nowata will vote on a proposed charter change by the city on Aug. 25.

The City of Nowata is proposing a change to the current city charter, amending the appointment of the city treasurer. City Manager Marie Gorley discussed the change.

The change, if passed, would allow the city to appoint a City Treasurer that has accounting experience. The individual would not serve on the Board of City Commissioners.

Currently, Janet Washam serves as the City Treasurer and also serves as a City Commissioner.