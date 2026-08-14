Posted: Aug 14, 2026 3:16 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 3:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Animal Shelter is holding a bingo fundraising event on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Clark Event Center in downtown Nowata.

The first bingo card each individual buys will cost $10, each additional card costs $5. Tickets will be available at the door.

The City of Nowata is encouraging residents to enjoy an evening with the community and help support the continued work of the Nowata Animal Shelter.