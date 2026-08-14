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Nowata County News
Posted: Aug 14, 2026 3:16 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 3:16 PM
Nowata Animal Shelter Holding Bingo Fundraiser
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Animal Shelter is holding a bingo fundraising event on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Clark Event Center in downtown Nowata.
The first bingo card each individual buys will cost $10, each additional card costs $5. Tickets will be available at the door.
The City of Nowata is encouraging residents to enjoy an evening with the community and help support the continued work of the Nowata Animal Shelter.
The Clark Event Center is located at 220 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.
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