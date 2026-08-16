Posted: Aug 16, 2026 10:49 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2026 10:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Education Service Center.

The agenda includes superintendent and financial updates, discussion of the upcoming bond election, and routine approvals involving personnel, finances, purchases, donations and facility agreements.

The board is also scheduled to consider a renewal of its Sodexo facilities management agreement, a TriCounty Academic Credit joint program agreement and the district’s FY27 CareerTech contract. Public comment will be allowed both on agenda items and, later in the meeting, on other matters.