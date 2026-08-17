Posted: Aug 17, 2026 3:22 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 3:22 AM

Tom Davis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office reported nearly 9,000 calls for service during July 2026, highlighting a busy month for local law enforcement.

According to the department’s monthly statistics, deputies and staff handled 8,946 calls for service, including 1,104 911 calls. The office also reported 112 arrests, 209 report case numbers, and 313 jail inmates housed during the month.

Property crimes accounted for 32 cases, while the department recorded 19 domestic disturbances and 10 violent crimes, including robbery, assault, homicide, threats and sex crimes. There were also 5 assault cases and 36 drug or alcohol-related arrests.

The Sheriff’s Office encouraged residents to report suspicious activity or information about crimes, emphasizing that community involvement plays an important role in keeping Osage County safe.