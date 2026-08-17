Posted: Aug 17, 2026 9:29 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 9:29 AM

Chase Almy

If you blinked during the Washington County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday morning, you might have missed the entire thing. Lasting just a hair over 15 minutes, the board channeled their inner speedrunners to unanimously approve every single item on the agenda. The rapid-fire governance included saying a fond, likely rust-dusted farewell to a 1999 Ford Truck from Emergency Management, giving the thumbs-up to County Clerk Annette Smith’s request to bump up purchase card limits, and successfully divvying up the highly anticipated Alcoholic Beverage Tax allocation. Even the District Attorney’s July depository balances were swiftly nodded through before anyone could even think about checking their watches.