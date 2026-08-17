Posted: Aug 17, 2026 12:58 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 12:58 PM

Tom Davis

Early voting for the Aug. 25 runoff primary election, special City of Bartlesville election and special Bartlesville Public Schools election begins Thursday, Aug. 20.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said early voting is available to all voters, with no excuse required. She said early voting can be a convenient option for voters who will be out of town on Election Day or want to avoid potentially long lines.

Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 20-21, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Washington County Election Board, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, on the fourth floor of the Bartlesville City Hall building.

House emphasized that early voting is not available at individual polling locations.

Voters who are blind, visually impaired, physically disabled, illiterate or otherwise require assistance may request help from an assistant or vote privately using the ATI device attached to the voting equipment.

For more information, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.