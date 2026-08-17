Posted: Aug 17, 2026 1:52 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 1:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Ochelata woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly using an elderly victim's Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) account to purchase merchandise.

48-year-old Valerie Reynolds was charged on Monday with exploitation of an elderly person.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), Reynolds and another individual, allegedly identified as Cory Veley as well as other individuals, using the victim's EBT account to fraudulently purchase merchandise.

Between the dates of August 2023 and March 2024, Reynolds allegedly spent approximately $544 at multiple businesses in Ochelata, Ramona and Vera.