Posted: Aug 17, 2026 2:08 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, an agreement was signed allowing for the county to assist with dispatch services for the City of Hominy.

During the citizen's input portion of the meeting, Sheriff Bart Perrier said the sheriff's office largely dispatches for the entire county.