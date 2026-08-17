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Posted: Aug 17, 2026 5:50 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 5:50 PM
BPS Shifting Parent Messaging Systems
Brian McSweeney
Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) is changing their messaging platform to keep parents informed.
During Monday evening's meeting of the Bartlesville Board of Education, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Tiffany Holmes said they are shifting from Remind to ParentSquare.
Holmes also told the board that ParentSquare has push-text capabilities in case of emergencies.
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