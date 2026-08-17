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Posted: Aug 17, 2026 6:25 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 6:25 PM
BPS Discusses Emergency Certification
Brian McSweeney
Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) has 50 new teachers in the classroom as another school year begins.
That number includes teachers who are new to the district but veterans in teaching experience and those that are starting their first year as a teacher. Of the 50 new teachers entering the district, 26 will be in their first year of teaching.
The number of teachers that are emergency certified at BPS has declined over the years. The district now has just over 30 teachers that are emergency certified, compared to around 60 emergency certified teachers last year.
During Monday evening's Bartlesville Board of Education meeting, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Tiffany Holmes and Superintendent LaDonna Chancellor discussed the requirements to get out of emergency certification.
Executive Director of Personnel and School Support Stephanie Curtis said teachers have been taking a different certification exam.
Chancellor said that the Praxis Exam, a series of certification tests administered by the Educational Testing Service (ETS), has more rigorous prep, compared to the Oklahoma Subject Area Test (OSAT).
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