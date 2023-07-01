Posted: Aug 07, 2023 8:29 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 8:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

Two members of the Washington County GOP County Committee used a portion of public comment Monday during the Bartlesville City Council meeting to read a non-binding resolution condeming three City Council members and the City Attorney, but 12 other people — most of whom identified as Republicans — praised the City Council members and city staff.

The resolution was drafted and passed during a July 24 GOP County Committee meeting. It condemns Mayor Dale Copeland, Vice Mayor Jim Curd, Ward 2 Council member Loren Rozel and City Attorney Jess Kane over an agreement with Oklahomans For Equality-Bartlesville to allow for a drag queen performance indoors during Bartlesville Pride next month. Copeland, Curd and Rozel voted in favor of the agreement. Kane drafted and negotiated the agreement.

The resolution claims, without proof, that the city of Bartlesville allowed "lewd" and "lascivious" behavior during an outdoor drag queen performance during Bartlesville Pride in 2022, where children were present. Law enforcement present at the event say no laws were broken and no criminal complaints have been filed.

Although the resolution has no legal binding, the Washington County GOP requests the City Council to take action against perported violations of law by Oklahomans for Equality-Bartlesville.

Most in attendance at Monday's City Council meeting spoke out against the resolution by the Washington County GOP's County Committee and reiterated their support of the City Council and city staff.

Former state Sen. John Ford, who is a Republican and a member of the Washington County GOP, thanked the City Council for allowing an open forum, and wished the Washington County GOP County Committee would learn about allowing members to speak at their meetings

CLICK HERE to read the Washington County GOP County Committee's resolution.

Two members of the Washington County GOP's County Committee

read a resolution against three City Council members and the City

Attorney during the public comment portion of the Bartlesville City