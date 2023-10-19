Posted: Oct 19, 2023 2:53 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2023 5:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School Senior Chad Stevens has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for September, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Stevens is ranked in the Top 10 of his class, is active in several campus organizations, enrolled in the Pre-Engineering Program at Tri-County Tech and earned a 32 on the ACT. The College Board has also recognized Stevens with the National Indigenous Recognition Award because of his GPA and AP exam scores.

But it is his service back to the community that really sets him apart

In addition to being a Big Brother to a Dewey Elementary School student, Stevens has been an active member of the Dewey Key Club for the past three years. He's been involved with the Oxfam Hunger Banquet to raise awareness and funds for local and world hunger organizations, serving the Washington County SPCA by making dog toys and working with Back the Backpacks with the Washington County School Supply Drive.

Dewey Principal Josh Stowe says Stevens is an incredible student leader.

"Moral integrity is built into Chad's character," Stowe said. "As previously stated, a young man who is so willing to give of his time to serve others in the local community is the type of integrity and values we seek to instill in our younger generations. The moral integrity it takes to be a Big Brother to a young elementary student also showcases who Chad is. Few teenagers are willing to make the sacrifices necessary to do this."

Stevens plans to go to college, possibly the University of Chicago, to become a criminal psychologist. He also says politics interest him.

Stevens will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Stevens says he is honored to be selected as one of September's Students of the Month