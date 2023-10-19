Posted: Oct 19, 2023 5:10 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2023 5:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

Wesleyan Christian High School Senior Cadence Holley has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for September, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Holley was accepted into the National Honor Society at the end of her freshman year. She is the president of the Student Council, a starter for the volleyball team, yearbook editor and the stage manager of theater department's productions.

Holley is extremely active in the community, giving back to several organizations

In addition to serving at My Refuge, her father's ministry in Oak Park and On The Rock, Holley has spent countless hours working with the drama department at WCS producing school musicals. She has also helped run a voleeyball camp for middle school girls and contributes to the school's service day.

WCS science teacher Kimberly Conrad says Holley is an incredible role model for fellow students.

"Cadence is a student who does the right thing in situations that might cause others to falter," Conrad said. "I believe she is honest in the work that she does even though students today have many options to be dishonest... I know Cadence has had the opportunity to mentor and tutor some of our younger students and have heard good reports from other teachers and parents."

Holley plans to go to Oklahoma State University and study nursing.

Holley will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Holley says she is honored to be selected as one of September's Students of the Month