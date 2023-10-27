Posted: Oct 27, 2023 1:16 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2023 1:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Tri County Tech hosts an open house to introduce their Emergency Services Live Fire Training Facility. The Rescue Training tower was designed to offer training opportunities for various public safety disciplines. Built by Fire Facilities, this Class A steel fire training tower (Live Burn Training Facility) provides the basis for “live fire" and smoke conditions for training and skill enhancement for fire personnel and other agencies.

Local professionals and friends of all ages joined for an evening of food provided by RCB Bank, a tour of the facility, and an opportunity to chat with Tri County Tech educators and first responders.

Tara Gotwalt, Tri County Tech's Chief Instructional Officer, said there are many rural fire departments in the area. Without this facility, they would be required to travel long distances for the necessary training. By bringing the training to Bartlesville, Gotwalt said they can minimize costs for rural fire departments.

Since its opening in 2021, the facility has attracted emergency services professionals from across Oklahoma who have utilized its resources. The training programs offered include Hose Deployment Training, Fire Hydrant Function Training, Resource Management and Preparedness, and Scene Size Up/Incident Command training. Tri County Tech also offers customized training upon request, which can be accessed through their website at TriCountyTech.edu/Training.

"Tri County Tech is pleased to offer this state-of-the-art facility and training program to area professionals and volunteer firefighters. Our goal is to produce exceptional training opportunities, resulting in more prepared and safer communities for all to live and work," said Dr. Tammie Strobel Superintendent/CEO at Tri County Tech.