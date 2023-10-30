Posted: Oct 30, 2023 3:22 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2023 7:59 AM

Chase McNutt

Two Tulsa men were seen in Washington County Court this Monday afternoon on the charges of burglary from auto, truck, trailer, or vessel in the third degree, and public intoxication. Kent Thompson and Robert Merrill were on property at Patriot Auto on Sunday night in Bartlesville going from vehicle to vehicle checking for open car doors after approximately 11:30 pm.

Security saw the gentleman on live security footage and called police, and the two men were still there when officers arrived. Merrill told police that he sells vehicles wholesale and was interested in some of the trucks for sale in the lot. Thompson tried to walk away from officers and was eventually caught up with. Both men were arrested.

Merrill and Thompson both smelled of alcohol and attempted to sleep while en route to the Washington County jail. For Merrill, it was discovered that he has twelve previous felony convictions, including two pending felonies. Due to those factors, he was given a $75,000 bond.

For Thompson, he was found to have four prior felony charges and he was given a $30,000 bond. Both men will be seen again in court on Tuesday, Oct. 31st.