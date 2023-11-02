Posted: Nov 02, 2023 9:33 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2023 9:36 AM

Elder Care is having a birthday! Apearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson announced that Elder Care is celebrating its 40th year in Northeastern Oklahoma on Elder Care Giving Day 2023.

Angie said Elder Care is inviting new and loyal friends to help them reach their $50,000 fundraising goal and make donations to Elder Care on November 11 in support of the aging adults we serve.

The 40-Year Celebration & Giving Day Fundraising Breakfast is Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 9:30 am – 11:30 am at Tri County Tech Event Center. Former Oklahoma Representative and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will be our guest speaker!

Tickets are availableby calling (918) 336-8500. You make a gift online at https://abouteldercare.org/breakfast/

Individual tickets for the light breakfast with general admission cost $50, and $75 each for reserved seating with commemorative merchandise.