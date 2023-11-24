Posted: Nov 24, 2023 1:05 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2023 4:15 PM

Ty Loftis

In the wake of the stabbing and shooting incidents at the Osage Casino in Bartlesville, Osage Casino and Hotel CEO Kimberly Pearson released a statement to Osage News and in part it said the following:

"I'm deeply saddened that our new Bartlesville property has become the site of acts of violence. It has been a heartbreaking week for the victims who were affected in addition to the Osage Nation, who has been planning for this new facility for years."